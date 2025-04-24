Exciting new aquapark to launch at Rye Watersports this may

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Camber Road, East Sussex, TN31 7QS, 10am on Saturday 3rd May 2025 — Rye Watersports is delighted to announce the launch of its brand new Aquaglide Aquapark, set to open on Saturday, May 3rd. This exciting new addition brings an action-packed floating adventure to the lake, offering visitors a unique and exhilarating experience just in time for the summer season.

The Aquapark, designed by leading inflatables brand Aquaglide, features a dynamic combination of giant slides, climbing obstacles, and thrilling challenges — all floating on water. Whether you're a young adventurer or simply young at heart, the Aquapark promises unforgettable fun for all ages.

To celebrate the grand opening, Early Bird tickets are now available. Guests can enjoy 25% off standard pricing, with tickets priced at just £15 (normally £20) for sessions running from May 3rd–5th. Simply use code OPEN25 at checkout to claim the offer.

“This is a fantastic addition to our watersports centre and a real milestone in what we’re able to offer,” said Rosie, Centre Manager & founder Maggies daughter at Rye Watersports. “The Aquapark adds an exciting new dimension for our regular visitors, school groups, and families, and we’re thrilled to be launching it just ahead of a busy summer.”

The Aquapark complements the centre’s extensive range of activities, including sailing, windsurfing, wingfoiling, and open water swimming, and will be incorporated into both individual sessions, parties and group programming for children, adults, and schools.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.ryewatersports.co.uk