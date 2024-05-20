Exciting new Downland Market for Polegate
Annabelle, who also runs Ace Events and Catering, says: "We set out to open a local market, where people could buy produce sourced within the local area, and artisan creations from small local businesses, all under one roof, along with space to have a cuppa and cake and a catch up with friends. It's all about bringing people together, and The Comminity Centre in Polegate is the perfect place for that, being the heartbeat of the community."
The duo are proud to be supporting charities at the Market, this time being the Children With Cancer Fund having a table.
"Charities and not for profit organisations are an essential part of both local and wider communities, and we felt it was important to include this in our events. Supporting local organisations, small businesses and charities are incredibly important to us," adds Nat, who also owns Determined Panda Prints.
Both Annabelle and Nat would love to see you all at their Market on Friday, May 24, 1pm-3.30pm, so why not pop in to visit, and support local charities and businesses and enjoy some tea and delicious home made cake?