Exhibition at Arundel Museum: History of Arundel Castle Gardens

From April to November (excluding August), Arundel Museum will be holding a colourful and exciting exhibition: ‘History of Arundel Castle Gardens’. It will chart the changes from the Victorian gardens right through to the transformation of a visitor car park into the wonderful Collector Earl’s Garden and the renewal of the medieval Stew Ponds. David Shilston, Museum Chairman, said ‘we have curated this vibrant exhibition to showcase the transformations at Arundel Castle Gardens’.

During the 1990s the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk set about improving the gardens so that they became a key part of a visitor’s day. They turned an 18th century bowling green into the Rose Garden and commissioned Julian and Isabel Bannerman to design the Collector Earl’s Garden - a light-hearted tribute to the 14th Earl of Arundel. Envisioned as a theatrical space, the garden is inspired by historical designs, drawings and paintings.

Recently, the Castle opened a circular route around the ‘Stew Ponds’, which would have provided fish for both the Castle and the local friary kitchens. Under the stewardship of Martin Duncan, the Castle’s Head Gardener, each year there is something new to delight and excite visitors, particularly the ever-popular tulip festival. Martin is supported by a brilliant garden team. Sometimes changes in the garden are out of necessity - removing the box hedging due to pests offered the chance to plant new lavender hedging, yew balls, dwarf apple trees and mixed herbs in the Kitchen Garden.

Visitors to the exhibition at Arundel Museum will explore the history and changes that have been made in the Castle gardens with stunning photographs of the gardens. Entry to the exhibition is included in the Museum ticket price. Located opposite the entrance to Arundel Castle. Please note there will be times when the exhibition is not open, these will be on the website or please call to check 01903 885866.

In addition, there will be two talks to complement the Exhibition, from Julian and Isabel Bannerman on 29 April and Martin Duncan on 7 May 2025. Tickets and information from www.arundelmuseum.org.

A registered charity the independent Arundel Museum have won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and it is fast gaining a great reputation for its diverse programme of exhibitions, talks, community projects and events. The Museum is situated opposite the Arundel Castle entrance on Mill Road. Learn more www.arundelmuseum.org or telephone 01903 885866.

Image © Charlie Waring