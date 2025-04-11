Exhibition celebrates brides at Boxgrove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boxgrove Priory provides the perfect setting for a celebration of some of the finest and most splendid wedding dresses that have featured as the centrepieces of weddings over the last 200 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in the 12th Century, the Priory’s historic architecture and unique atmosphere will provide the canvas for an exhibition of over 30 stunning mannequins showcasing a host of wedding dress designs, many of which have featured in weddings at the Priory itself.

Organiser Sarah Taylor says: “The Priory Church is an idyllic place to present this glorious display, for some nine hundred years people have come here to make their public vows in the presence of God. We’re all very excited to bring it to life and it will be amazing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening on Friday May 2nd, the exhibition runs until Monday May 5th and is open to all.

Brides at Boxgrove May2-5

Building on 2010’s hugely successful event, this year’s exhibition features a range of wedding dress fashions, including those worn at weddings of the family of the Goodwood Estate which have taken place at the Priory over the years. Nuptial themed floral displays supplied by Halnaker’s Forge Flowers, Runcton’s Manor Nurseries and Boxies Bunting will further enhance the exhibition’s ambience throughout the Priory

Additionally, The Priory is delighted to welcome back accomplished a cappella quartet Cavatina to perform a concert on Saturday May 3rd at 7pm. Their performance will include will a selection of popular numbers including Mr Sandman, Sentimental Journey, from Let’s Do It to Top Of The World. Additionally, there will be a performance of some of the works of the much loved duo Michael Flanders and Donald Swann by David Bathurst and David Russell, including such gems as The Gasman Cometh and The Hippopotamus.

The Concert promises to be a lovely relaxed spring evening in beautiful surroundings: admission £20 to include a glass of wine, with all proceeds going towards the upkeep of the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Grand Raffle with prizes generously donated by Farmer Butcher Chef, The Anglesey Arms and The Pig – in the South Downs runs over the entire weekend with hot refreshments and light lunches available throughout.

Admission is £10 per adult (children free) with all proceeds contributing to the Priory’s ongoing maintenance. Opening times 10am to 5pm (Sunday noon to 5pm).