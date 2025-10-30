Exhibition invitation - 16 Threads Our Ancestors' Dreams
The exhibition features 32 portraits, indigenous crafts, immersive sound, video and light-scapes all woven into a multi-sensory love letter to the resilience, beauty and multi-dimensionality of black queer people. It is part-celebration, part-protest and an investigation of queer narratives through time in honour of both visible and unseen ancestors.
Through intentional arrangement of lighting, space and the invitation to bring to the shoot music, stories and objects that connect them most to themselves and their ancestry, Jade’s subjects become part of a ritual of reclamation, self-determination and rebalancing black queer diasporic dysphoria.
We are fundraising for Micro Rainbow, a social enterprise founded in 2012 that provides safe housing to LGBTQI asylum seekers.
The exhibition runs from Friday the 7th till Sunday the 9th of November at Unit 2 St Leonard’s, 8-10 London Road, TN37 6AE.
There will be a ticketed Private Viewing Xtravaganza & Artist talk on the Friday evening at 7:30pm. We will be playing the soundscape for the first time, taking a moment to honour our ancestors, view the works and hear from the artist. Drinks & refreshments provided by Carib De L’Afrique Hastings.
The exhibition is open to the public Saturday & Sunday from midday - 8pm. There will be indigenous crafts and international foods for sale alongside the opportunity to purchase the works and merchandise.
Please contact [email protected] if you have any accessibility needs or would like to attend the private viewing and cost is a barrier.
www.courtyardarts.space/16threadsinvitation