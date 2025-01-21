Exhibitions and events for February 2025 at Colonnade House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a wonderfully busy January, we’re back in the swing of things for February, bringing you a whole month of new exhibitions and events.

Bringing January to a close we have Steve Caroll with his exhibition inspired by Kolkata and James Holleran with his portraits in oils.

Kicking off February we have the Mark You Make group turning the gallery into their own artists studio for two weeks. Steve Gallagher is back with his beautiful monochrome still life and seascape photographs. Next up we have Shona McDonald bringing a selection of prints, sculpture and books to the gallery. Drawing the month to a close, we have the Socially Engaged Art Salon for their two week exhibition on Queer Portraiture.

Steve Carroll’s Kolkata // Open until 02 February

Steve Gallagher - Cascade

Steve Carroll is presenting his collection of paintings and dry point prints all inspired by his travels to Kolkata. Inspired by their visual and colourful culture, he has created a collection of experimental prints to capture this.

HELLO // Open until 02 February

Local artist James Holleran would love for you to venture into his experimental portraits in oil paint for his current exhibition.

Making a Mark // 04 - 15 February

The Mark You Make artists group will be turning the gallery into their own pop up artists studio. Over the two weeks, they will be working in the gallery, developing their individual projects and learning and sharing skills with one another, answering the burning question, “what do artists do all day?”.

Monochrome: A Study in Light & Shadow // 04 - 08 February

Photographer Steve Gallagher will be presenting a collection of his monochrome photographs that explore the interplay between light, shadow and form.

Shona Mor Macdonald: Nigredo // 11 - 15 February

Shona Macdonald will be showing a selection of prints, sculptures and artist’s books for her upcoming exhibition illustrating glimpses of the journey taken navigating the dark night of the soul.

In Your Face - Queer Portraiture Now // 18 February - 01 March

Showcasing the work of 35 local and international photographers, ‘In Your Face - Queer Portraiture Now’ explores identity, visibility and resilience through the medium of photography.