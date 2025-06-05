Experience 12,000 years of the past at Arundel Castle’s Festival of History

Arundel Castle is delighted to announce the return of its acclaimed Festival of History - a spectacular journey through time that will take place across the August bank holiday weekend from Saturday 23rd to Monday 25th August 2025.

Set against the backdrop of the castle on the lower lawns, this three-day celebration will trace the footsteps of history across 12,000 years, from early prehistory to the 20th century, exploring the evolution of costumes, weapons, armour and battle tactics.

Reenactors will bring iconic eras to life, from Stone Age tribes and Roman gladiators to Norman knights, medieval falconers and gunners. Visitors will encounter a rich array of period craftspeople at work and historical interpreters demonstrating ancient skills from blacksmithing to cookery, leatherwork to weaving.

Spectacular live displays, including medieval artillery, bows & guns, falconry, and combat demonstrations, will be featured throughout each day. Guests of all ages can try their hand at interactive pursuits such as axe throwing, archery, crossbow shooting and children’s crafts.

Festival of History at Arundel Castle

Adding to the atmosphere will be performances from the talented musical duo Myal and Peg. Younger visitors can also take part in Arundel Castle’s ever-popular Kids’ Battles - an exciting way to join the historical action - and enjoy a colourful history parade that culminates in a thrilling Grand Melee, where dozens of reenactors take to the field in a dramatic, fast-paced combat leaving the last person standing as the winner.

Food lovers can indulge in hearty fare at the Knights’ Table, a bar serving medieval-inspired meals near the encampment, or enjoy refreshments at the Castle’s café, restaurant and tea terrace. Picnics are also welcome on the castle lawns.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, commented:

“Each year, the Festival of History transforms Arundel Castle into a living timeline. It’s a rare opportunity to explore thousands of years of heritage through sights, sounds and hands-on experiences. We’re proud to welcome families, enthusiasts and curious minds to immerse themselves in history like never before.”

Festival of History at Arundel Castle

Tickets for the Festival of History (including access to the castle, grounds, gardens and have-a-go activities) are available at www.arundelcastle.org, priced from £28 per adult, £12.50 for a child, or £68.50 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free. Garden-only tickets are not available for this event.

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.