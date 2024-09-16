Experience one of the most famous battles in English history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of English Heritage’s biggest and most popular events will be taking place again on October 12 and 13 when Battle Abbey in Sussex relives all the drama, blood-curdling combat and human tragedy of the Battle of Hastings of 1066; a few hours which changed the course of English history.

The annual Battle of Hastings re-enactment gives visitors a unique insight into life inside the Saxon and Norman camps as they prepare themselves for the fierce encounter between King Harold and his Saxons and the invading Normans, led by Duke William.

They will be able to get up close with the soldiers and their entourage and see first-hand the intricacies of their weapons and weight of their armour, the clothes the combatants wore, the food they ate, and watch them practise their 11th century life skills; faithfully recreated by dedicated reenactors.

Elsewhere, falconers and their majestic birds of prey will be recreating the medieval sport, whilst story tellers will enthral with fascinating facts about the battle, such as the incredible journey to preserve the Bayeux Tapestry through the centuries. And for those who fancy practising their combat skills there is have-a-go archery, sword school or kids’ cavalry training to take part in.

An array of stalls will be offering visitors the chance to rummage through historical delights for a very special souvenir, or to fuel up before the epic battle with a huge choice of gourmet delights from game burgers to freshly made pizza, or traditional English Heritage fare such as sandwiches, cake and ice-creams, as well as tea and cold refreshments - on offer in the Battle Abbey café and at on field pop-ups.

The action-packed day builds up to the grand finale, where, on the very spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066, reenactors, many on horseback, will recreate the intensity of the legendary conflict in which William the Conquerer as he became known emerged victorious and was able to seize the English throne.

English Heritage Events Delivery Manager Tom Hackett said:“Last year we had one of the best turnouts in many years, proving that even though we all know the result, the drama of this famous head-to-head battle between two powerful and charismatic leaders still holds generations in its thrall.

"It is one of English Heritage’s flagship events, recreating an unforgettable slice of history on the very spot where it unfolded. It makes us excited and privileged to bring it back to life every year for the thousands of visitors who attend.”

The Battle of Hastings is taking place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th October at 1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey and Battlefield, High Street, Battle, East Sussex, TN33 0AE, between 10am and 4pm.

Tickets are now on sale, and advance online booking is recommended for the best price and guaranteed entry. Book now at: The Battle of Hastings | English Heritage (english-heritage.org.uk)