Explore a beautiful and historic landscape at the High Weald Walking Festival 2023

Running from Saturday 9 to Sunday 17 September, the High Weald Walking Festival offers more than 40 FREE guided walks across Sussex and Kent, ranging from 1.5 to 13 miles.Step back in time and journey through ancient woodlands, winding lanes, country parks and great estates. From stargazing to nature spotting to local history, there's something for all ages and abilities.

View the programme and plan your week at www.highwealdwalks.org!

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the High Weald being designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1983, so join walkers from across the South East – and further afield! – as they come together to celebrate this precious landscape.

Programme highlights:

A journey of many landscapes, where the bustle of nature is countered by the deep peace of timeless places. The British Pilgrimage Trust are offering 10 free places on this special full-day walk using the discount code WALKFEST (paid tickets available).

The Worth Estate near Crawley is opening its doors to the public for four walks; three guided tours of the estate’s gardens and woodlands, and a circular walk from Three Bridges train station. There will be opportunities to see inside the Abbey Church and to meet members of the monastic community. Refreshments available or bring a picnic.

Join the High Weald Walking Festival!

A fascinating circular walk exploring the ancient woodland and heathland of Broadwater Warren and Eridge Rocks, looking out for wildlife along the way. This walk is led by two expert RSPB wardens so you’ll definitely learn a thing or two!

There are also numerous local walks around the much-loved paths of the Ashdown Forest, including a Dark Skies walk, a visit to Winnie the Pooh’s favourite places and an opportunity to see inside Nutley Windmill.

For those who can't make the dates or prefer to walk solo, there will be 40 downloadable self-guided walks available on the website from 1-30 September, so you can explore the High Weald at your own pace.

Now in its 6th year, the Festival is a collaboration between the High Weald AONB Partnership and local Ramblers groups, plus a host of expert organisations such as Sussex Wildlife Trust, RSPB, British Pilgrimage Trust, Kent High Weald Partnership, Kent Hop Pickers Line Heritage Group, the Worth Estate and Forestry England.