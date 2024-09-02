Explore beautiful National Garden Scheme gardens this September and October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the summer draws to a close, there’s still some opportunities to get out and explore beautiful National Garden Scheme gardens

Tuesday, September 3, 2pm-5pm

11 acres of peaceful garden to explore with magnificent views of the South Downs. Interesting trees, shrubs, wildflower areas with swathes of daffodils in spring. The walled flower garden has been replanted with herbaceous borders. Temple, Greek loggia, Zen pond and unusual sculptures. Home-made teas: Admission £5 children free: Book online at https://ngs.org.ukor pay on the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandhill Farm House.

Tuesday, September 3 and Saturday 7th and 21st September and Saturday 5th October 2.30pm-5.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This inspirational space is a delight with plenty of shaded areas to sit and relax, enjoying delicious teas. Interlocking beds packed with year-round colour and scent, shaded by specimen trees, inventive water feature inc a rill, raised fish pond, working Victorian fireplace and woodland sculptures. Home-made teas: Admission £5 children free: Book online at https://ngs.org.ukor pay on the day.

Every Thursday until October 10, 10am-5pm

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. Admission £7 children free: pre-booking essential.

Friday September 6, 10.30am-3.30pm.

A beautiful medium sized cottage garden with something of interest all year-round. The garden has several mature trees creating a feeling of seclusion. The informal beds contain a mixture of shrubs, perennials, cottage garden plants and spring bulbs. There are little hidden areas to enjoy, a small fish pond and other water features. Home-made teas: Admission £5 children free: Book online at https://ngs.org.ukor pay on the day.

Saturday, September 7, Time slots 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm.

A quintessential English cottage garden, jam packed with a mix of perennials and bulbs on a potentially challenging multi layered site. Comprising four distinct rooms including a small roof terrace, top terrace sitting above the house garden and a vegetable garden built in what was a small swimming pool. This is not a huge garden, however every square inch has been used! Home-made teas: Admission £6 children free: Pre-booking essential, visit https://ngs.org.uk

Sunday, September 8, 2pm-6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major garden in beautiful setting developed over 30 yrs with fruit theme and many unusual plants. Formally laid out on grand scale with long vistas. C18 walled garden with borders in apricot, orange, scarlet and crimson. Topiary walk, pleached lime allée, tulip tree avenue, rose borders and vegetable garden with trained fruit. Home-made teas: Admission £8 children free: Pay on the day.

Sunday, September 8, 1pm-5pm.

Exciting prairie garden of approximately 8 acres planted in the naturalistic style using 60,000 plants and over 1,600 different varieties. A colourful garden featuring a huge variety of unusual ornamental grasses. Expect layers of colour, texture and architectural splendour. Surrounded by mature oak trees with views of Chanctonbury Ring and Devil’s Dyke on the South Downs. Home-made teas: Admission £12 adults £6 child: Pay on the day.

Wednesday 11th and 18th September, 10am-11.30pm.

A truly fascinating vineyard tour with wine tasting that starts promptly at 10am. First created in the C19, Ashling Park was cited on the Tithe map and has had a new lease of life when a vineyard was planted in 2017. Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunièr, Chardonnay and Bacchus grape varieties, chef’s kitchen garden and beehives. Light refreshments: Admission £8: Pre-booking essential, visit https://ngs.org.uk

Sunday, September 15, 2pm-5pm.

Walled and other gardens surrounding C15 stone house (not open); bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager. Many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular. Hybrid musk roses fill the walled garden in June and in late summer the garden is filled with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones. Home-made teas: Admission £6 children free: Book online at https://ngs.org.ukor pay on the day.

Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September, 2pm-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front and rear gardens broken up into garden rooms inc small kitchen garden. Front garden with small woodland area, planted with early spring flowering shrubs, ferns and bulbs. White and green garden, large leaf border and terraced area. Rear garden has rose borders, small decorative vegetable garden, red border and grasses border. Home-made teas: Admission £5 children free: Pay on the day.

Sunday, October 27, 11am-6pm. Admission £9, children £6.

Created by Joyce Robinson, a brilliant pioneer in gravel gardening and former home of influential landscape designer, John Brookes MBE. Denmans is a Grade II registered post-war garden renowned for its curvilinear layout and complex plantings. Enjoy year-round colour, unusual plants, structure and fragrance in the gravel gardens, faux riverbeds, intimate walled garden, ponds and conservatory. Light refreshments: Admission £9 children £6: Pre-booking essential visit https://ngs.org.uk

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk

Direct links to West Sussex NGS gardens