Explore, create, and unite: Between the Blue and Green returns

Worthing is set to come alive this September as the Between the Blue and Green Film Festival returns for its second year, inviting the entire community to engage in a week-long celebration of sustainability and wellbeing.

From Saturday, September 7 to Saturday, September 14, the festival will transform the town into a hub of creativity, environmental awareness, and community spirit.

A festival rooted in Worthing's unique landscape

The festival's name is a poetic nod to Worthing's distinctive location, nestled between the rolling South Downs and the English Channel. This geographical setting serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect both land and sea.

Nicola Instone, festival director.

"’Between the Blue and Green' was born from a desire to share my passion for film festivals with my hometown of Worthing," says Nicola, the festival's founder.

"My family's commitment to sustainability and wellbeing is at the heart of the festival's mission. The festival is for all ages, featuring thought-provoking screenings, valuable networking opportunities, and immersive activities that extend and deepen the local community.”

Film screenings, events and more

There’s something for everyone on the Between the Blue and Green schedule. All the events take place at AudioActive or the Connaught Theatre in Worthing town centre, so are easily accessible by train, bus or bike.

Film screening, 2023.

Here’s the 2024 programme:

September 7 - Family silent disco, with South Downs Leisure

Enhance your mood, reduce stress, and promote physical fitness - all while having fun with family and friends at our silent disco. Age 7+

September 8 - Screen printing, in partnership with Hello DODO

Beach clean, 2023.

Unleash your inner artist at our screen printing workshop. Bring an old t-shirt or jumper to upcycle and we’ll supply the templates and paint. Age 4+

September 13 - Documentary Film Screening

Join us for an engaging evening of reflection and discovery as talented filmmakers explore vital connections between health, community, and the environment.

Film submission deadline 8th August. See website for details on how to enter.

September 24 - Smartphone Competition Screening, with EYE Project

Join us for an inspiring evening showcasing the creativity of young filmmakers aged 14 - 19 years old. These talented individuals have crafted remarkable 3 minute films using smartphones.

Short Film Screening

This event showcases an array of short films from local, national and international filmmakers, each bringing their unique perspective on sustainability and wellbeing. In collaboration with Worthing Theatres and Museum.

Visit www.betweentheblueandgreen.co.uk to book your tickets

With special thanks

The Between the Blue and Green Film Festival wouldn't be possible without the generous support of our community partners. We are truly grateful to Raygun Design, Hello DODO, South Downs Leisure, AudioActive, Worthing Theatres & Museum, Inside Publications, and Community Works.

Their support demonstrates the collaborative spirit that makes Worthing such a special place for cultural events like this. The involvement of these local organisations not only strengthens our festival but also reinforces the community bonds that make Worthing thrive between the blue and green.