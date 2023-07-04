NationalWorldTV
Explore the gardens of Durance Manor Shipley in National Garden Scheme Open Garden day

Explore the beautiful two-acre National Garden Scheme gardens, buy a plant or two, enjoy a cup of tea and a piece of home-made cake and take in the stunning views at Durrance Manor in Shipley.
By Kate HarrisonContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST
The two-acre garden at Durrance Manor in Shipley, West Sussex surrounds a medieval hall house (not open) with Horsham stone roof. There are many different gardens to explore or just sit and admire, Japanese inspired gardens, a large pond, a wildflower meadow and orchard, colourful long borders and a vegetable garden. There is also a Monet style bridge over a pond with water lilies. https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/19175/durrance-manor

Durrance Manor is open for the National Garden Scheme on Monday 28 Aug from 12pm to 6pm. Admission is £7, children free. Home-made teas. Book in advance on https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day

Refreshments in aid of St Mary's Church, Shipley.

Plants in aid of St Catherine's Hospice & William Templeton Foundation for Young Peoples Mental Health.

Visits also by arrangement 1 May to 24 Sept. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit contact Gordon Lindsay 01403 741577 [email protected]

About the National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. As well as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2016 commissioned The Kings Fund report Gardens and Health Our Gardens and Coronavirus 2020: The importance of gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown report was published in September 2020.

Visit https://ngs.org.ukfor more information about the work of the National Garden Scheme, to search for gardens opening in your area or to find out how to open your own garden.

