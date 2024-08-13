Explore the home of Sussex rewilding at CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join CPRE Sussex at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, for a celebration of countryside protection and restoration.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is invited to attend the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, on Saturday, September 7.

The day will be packed with stalls, talks and tours celebrating the Sussex countryside and those working to protect and promote it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Steedman, director CPRE Sussex, said: “This day out is a chance to come face-to-face with nature and meet our countryside friends. It is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the work being carried out to preserve the Sussex countryside, including the rewilding of the Knepp Estate.”

Visitors to the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day will be treated to a tour of the Knepp Estate.

CPRE Sussex will be joined by a host of other organisations on the day including Reigate Beekeepers Association, Sussex Wildlife Trust, the Whittling Woodpecker and Sussex Green Living.

A full programme of talks, tours and entertainment will include tips on how to grow your own ‘Knepp style’, insight into the estate’s fascinating rewilding project and a foraging tour led by Rewilding Us.

Other talk topics include The Lost Woods Project of Sussex, Opening the Way: The Ramblers in Sussex, Forest Bathing, Four Legged Friends and How We Went Wild in Warnham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a kids’ area with activities led by Woods for Learning. Younger visitors will be able to learn how to explore, build and work with nature throughout the day.

Lady Isabella Burrell from the Knepp Estate said: “The site where the event will take place is on land that has been utterly transformed over the last 20 years. From depleted, non-profitable dairy and arable farmland, Knepp’s 3,500 acres are now a haven for wildlife, supporting many of the UK’s rarest species.

"Thanks to our recovering ecosystem we now run a number of profitable nature-friendly businesses, employing more than double the number of people we did under farming. The Knepp Wilding Café and Shop, next to our organic Market Garden, provide sustainable food and a gateway to the rewilding project and 16 miles of public footpaths.”

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 7, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.

Entrance is £5 per adult. Kids go free. Visit actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/cpre-sussex-countryside-day to book your place.