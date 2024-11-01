Fabulous preloved fashion shows coming to The Greenhouse charity superstore

Step into a world of style at pre-loved Fashion Shows hosted by Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care on Wednesday 27th November. As they take to the runway, volunteers and staff will be joined by some of the many people who use Guild Care’s services.

The models will be showcasing chic and affordable pre-loved fashion, personally selected from among generous donations to the charity’s 16 shops in West Sussex.

There will be two fashion shows taking place at The Greenhouse charity superstore in Meadow Road, Worthing, starting at 1pm and at 4pm. Both shows will be free to enter, and will present a wide selection of fabulous looks that are eco-friendly and budget-conscious but with different themes.

The first show, running from 1pm to 3pm, will showcase stylish winter fashion, from cosy coats to warm woollies, set to inspire your winter style.

The second show, from 4pm to 6pm, will take the glamour up a notch with glitter, sequins and sparkles ready for the festive season.

Aisha Palmer of Guild Care, said, “Come and experience a fashion show with a difference! Both shows will highlight some of the fantastic items available through Guild Care’s charity shops. Many of the featured fashion items will also be for sale after the show.

“And for those who love a surprise, we’re offering special mystery bags - with a kilo of clothing treasures at showstopping prices. There’ll also be a chance to browse the rails at The Greenhouse as well, with plenty to catch your eye before the party season starts!”

All proceeds from the fashion show sales will go to funding Guild Care’s services to support older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. For almost a century, Guild Care has been providing a diverse range of community support and care for people in and around Worthing.

Entry to the fashion shows is free! There’s no need to book, so just turn up and take your seat for of a fabulous afternoon of fashion.

Find out more at guildcare.org/Event/fashion-show