Fact from Fiction: talk by Dave Annal at Boxgrove Village Hall

What can the great 19th century novelists tell us about our ancestors? Themes of inheritance, illegitimacy and identity lie behind the plots of many of these novels. These same themes may have affected our own ancestry. Dave will explore this intriguing idea on Wed 2 April at 2pm.

Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm talk at Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE, Visitors welcome, £8 on the door. Free car park.

More information on the speaker and society at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org