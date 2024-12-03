Families can meet Father Christmas for free at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre

Priory Meadow are spreading Christmas cheer and delighting little ones with the opportunity to meet the one and only Father Christmas on Saturday 7th, 14th and 21st of December between 11am and 4pm.

Join him at the beary-cute scene in the mall, featuring a giant teddy bear and a 25ft Christmas tree you can walk through. See the magic first hand and watch your little ones face light up as they exclusively sit with Father Christmas and discuss that all important Christmas list.

Shopping Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: ‘Meeting Father Christmas is a complimentary experience, we believe every child in Hastings and surrounding areas deserves the chance to meet Father Christmas.’

This is a walk-up event, no booking necessary. Queues are likely. Father Christmas will be taking a mince pie and milk break during the day. Please note the queue may close earlier than advertised to allow Father Christmas to finish on time and get back for tea with Mrs Clause.

For more information visit priorymeadow.com

