Family-friendly dance extravaganza kicks off Creative Crawley's spring programme

By Fergus Craig
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

Creative Crawley's spring programme of FREE performances, exhibitions and workshops gets underway on Saturday 1st March with 'The Sticky Dance'.

The programme opens with a special performance from Second Hand Dance - experts in producing family-friendly dance and physical theatre performances.

'The Sticky Dance', which will run at various times at Crawley College on Saturday 1st March, is an interactive, engaging and colourful performance installation for children and their families.

Three dancers’ shimmy through the audience weaving a tapestry of sticky tape in this tactile dance performance for young children. They invite you to tape, stick and groove, to see and feel sound or to be still, watch and listen. Audiences are encouraged to explore freely, choosing how they engage, and turning the rules upside down.

'The Sticky Dance' from Second Hand Dance'The Sticky Dance' from Second Hand Dance
As well as opening Creative Crawley's spring programme, 'The Sticky Dance' is part of DaM Fest: Crawley’s Festival of Dance and Movement 2025 running across March and April 2025.

Performances will take place at 10am - 12pm (for family audiences with children aged 3-5 years old), and 2pm and 3.15pm (which have been adapted for autistic and/or neurodivergent children aged 3-7).

For more information about 'The Sticky Dance' and to book FREE tickets: https://creativecrawley.com/event/the-sticky-dance-by-second-hand-dance/

For more information about Creative Crawley's spring programme: https://creativecrawley.com/

