Family friendly garden in Earnley Chichester opening for the first time for The National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season.

The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them.

Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

The garden at Pigeon Mead House, Earnley

A ⅓ acre plot about ¾ mile from the coast. South facing rear garden with a formal structure and informal mixed planting. Features including a greenhouse, a formal lawn surrounded by beds and espaliered crab apples, a small labyrinth, and a shaded area. Family friendly space with places to sit and enjoy the garden. Front garden including s wildlife pond, a small meadow area, and a lovely, established magnolia tree.

Pigeon Mead House Manor Close Earnley Chichester, West Sussex PO20 7JQ is open for the National Garden Scheme Saturday 17th May and Sunday 18th May 11am-4pm.Admission £6, children free. Tea, coffee and cake. Pre-booking on the NGS website essential https://ngs.org.uk

To discover more fabulous NGS gardens opening in West Sussex this May click on the following link https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-may-gardens/

