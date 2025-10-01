Family History Workshop
The Family History Workshop is on Saturday 18th October when you are invited to drop in to the former JPK Café, 39-41 Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1QJ between 11.00 - 3.00. Family Roots members will help you to discover your family history or give advice on a problem you have encountered in your research. There is information available from most online family history sites, a friendly chat and a cuppa!
You are welcome to stay for a long time or just call in for a quick query. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available, but we recommend you bring a packed lunch if staying for some time.
If you are just starting off on your journey of family history discovery then please bring along any information you have, e.g. names, places, B M D certificates etc. No tickets required beforehand just pay on the door, all welcome: Family Roots members £1, visitors £3. NB Be prepared to wait if you arrive at 11.00, last time it was busy at the start!