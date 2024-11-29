Family Roots Eastbourne's Christmas meeting

Family Roots, the family history society for Eastbourne and district, is for all those who want to trace their family tree. Our next meeting is on Thursday 5th December, this is our special Christmas meeting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members and visitors are invited to share their findings on any aspect of family history including old photographs, postcard collections and family heirlooms. These could include artefacts that have a story to tell or simply items of historic interest. We hope that this will be a light-hearted, informal meeting with a chance to chat to fellow members and visitors, sharing research, photographs and keepsakes.

There will also be festive refreshments and a raffle at this meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, monthly meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors.

My Great Grandmother - collage

Our meetings are at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with the meeting starting at 7.30pm. Free help is available to members on all aspects of family history, just speak to a committee member. Admission to the meeting: members £1, visitors £2.50.

For more details about the group and how to join see: eastbournefhs.org.uk