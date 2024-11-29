Family Roots Eastbourne's Christmas meeting
Members and visitors are invited to share their findings on any aspect of family history including old photographs, postcard collections and family heirlooms. These could include artefacts that have a story to tell or simply items of historic interest. We hope that this will be a light-hearted, informal meeting with a chance to chat to fellow members and visitors, sharing research, photographs and keepsakes.
There will also be festive refreshments and a raffle at this meeting.
The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, monthly meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors.
Our meetings are at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with the meeting starting at 7.30pm. Free help is available to members on all aspects of family history, just speak to a committee member. Admission to the meeting: members £1, visitors £2.50.
For more details about the group and how to join see: eastbournefhs.org.uk