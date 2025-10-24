Family Roots' next meeting in Eastbourne
At the next meeting on Thursday 6 November, Dr Jenny Flood, a trustee and volunteer at Newhaven Historical Society and Museum, will give a talk on ‘Conscientious Objectors in WW1’.
By 1916, the number of men enlisting to fight in the First World War had fallen. More men were needed so, for the first time, military conscription was introduced. In this illustrated talk Jenny will be looking at the background to conscription, attitudes towards conscientious objectors, and the experiences of some of the conscientious objectors in East Sussex during the war.
The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive (entrance in Farlaine Rd) Eastbourne, doors open at 7.00 and the meeting proper starts at 7.30. All welcome, members £1, visitors £3.00. See www.eastbournefhs.org.uk for more details about future meetings, how we can help you and how to become a member.