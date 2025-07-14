Famous giant returns to Arundel Castle: New children’s book revives Sussex’s lost legend

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new children’s book now on sale at Arundel Castle is reconnecting young readers with one of Sussex’s oldest legends. Inspired by the medieval tale of Bevis of Hampton, the story brings local folklore and learning to life through adventure, humour and real historical settings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With traditional stories fading from view and fewer children engaging with local history, a new book launching at Arundel Castle is helping to preserve one of Sussex’s oldest legends by introducing it to a new generation of readers.

Bevis the Giant: Hero of Arundel, written by former teacher and local author Matt Twinley, is the first children’s book based on the medieval romance Bevis of Hampton, a once-famous tale of chivalry and folklore dating back to the Middle Ages. Bevis was said to be a giant who lived in Arundel Castle’s Bevis Tower, an architectural feature seen by thousands of visitors each year, though few know the story behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch comes at a time when interest in local heritage is under threat, particularly among younger generations. A government survey found that one in three children aged 5-10 hadn’t visited a heritage site in the past year, while nearly two-thirds of British adults say they have no intention of passing on traditional stories or legends to their children. At the same time, a Historic England study revealed that 98% of teachers reported an increased sense of place and pride among pupils who learned about local heritage.

“Bevis the Giant: Hero of Arundel” pictured overlooking Arundel Castle, the real-life setting that inspired the story.

Now reimagined for readers aged 7–10, this story about Bevis combines humour, adventure and timeless themes of courage and friendship. It also introduces children to other elements of Sussex folklore, such as the Knucker dragon of Lyminster, while weaving in real history about the medieval world in a fun and accessible way.

“Stories like this used to be part of our local culture - passed down, retold and remembered,” says Twinley. “But many are now at risk of being lost entirely. I wanted to encourage children to look away from their screens and discover the magic that’s buried in the history around them. These legends aren’t just entertainment - they’re cultural artefacts.”

With local stories fading from memory, Bevis the Giant: Hero of Arundel offers families a fun, story-driven way to learn about history and explore the castle together. Available now in the Arundel Castle gift shop, Bevis the Giant helps keep Sussex’s legends alive for generations to come.

Tom Morton/NationalWorld Butlin’s Bognor Regis opens biggest ever Soft Play – and locals can join the fun £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Butlin’s is back in the spotlight with its biggest indoor Soft Play yet – and for the first time, local families can experience it without booking a full holiday. The brand-new four-storey attraction at Butlin’s Bognor Regis is packed with colourful Skyline Gang characters, climbing nets, slides, sensory zones, and endless energy-burning fun for babies, toddlers, and juniors. Next door, the new Puppet Castle hosts free daily shows full of charm and nostalgia. This exciting day-visitor offer gives local parents an affordable, weather-proof way to keep little ones entertained in true Butlin’s style. Book your family day out at Butlin’s Bognor Regis now and rediscover what makes it magical.