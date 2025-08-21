Fans of brass, listen up - colliery band to perform in Crawley

One of the UK’s leading brass bands, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will be performing an afternoon of top quality brass music at The Hawth, Crawley on Sunday, September 28 at 3pm.

During the band’s long and successful history, dating back to 1884, it has both competed and triumphed at many of the most prestigious competitions in the world. Most notably, in the UK the band has held the titles of National Champions, British Open Champions, Granada TV Band of the Year, BBC Best of Brass Champions, Spring Festival Grand Shield Champions, British Open Quartet Champions as well as wins in Europe at the European Championships in 1975 in Leest, Belgium, under conductor Robert Oughton.

The band’s more recent contest achievements include qualifying for the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall in 2024, where it was placed 7th. The band was previously crowned Yorkshire Champions in 2013 and 2015. 2024 saw the band re-qualify for the most prestigious of contests, The British Open in Symphony Hall, Birmingham, where it went on to give the world premiere of Jan Van Der Roost’s test-piece, The Lost Circle and was awarded with a well-deserved top 10 placing!

The band has built a reputation as a fine concert band through a combination of innovative programmes partnered with quality of performance. The band have made regular appearances on the BBC’s flagship programme Songs of Praise and performances with the world-renowned Rambert Dance Company and the Gary Clarke Company with his ground-breaking contemporary dance production and National Theatre Award-winning, COAL and sequel production, Wasteland.

In 2024 the band celebrated its 140th Anniversary and also took part in a series of events to commemorate 40 years since the Miners’ Strike; an integral part of the band’s history. The band ended 2024 in the Top 10 of British Bands and in the Top 11 in the world. Don’t miss this chance to see and hear them LIVE at The Hawth this September.

Tickets priced £25 are available from hawth.co.uk.