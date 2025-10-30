Fantastic new art facility to open in Selsey

Ready and waiting. Our workstation is set ready to welcome you to a great new experience
An exciting new Art facility is opening on Selsey High Street on 2nd November. Brushes and Beyond offers a relaxed and friendly setting for adults and children to explore their creativity and develop new skills, socialise and forge new friendships.

With group leaders skilled and experienced across decades in the care sector, Brushes and Beyond will also be delivering Dementia Pathway workshops to stimulate and preserve cognitive function, promote a senses of achievement, and inspire a passion for Art.

Adult Workshops are programmed for every month, with a range of themes designed to suit everyone. Childrens after School Clubs focussing on Arts and Crafts and Workshops for Home Schooled Children provide an opportunity for peer support, play dates with a difference and fun for everybody.

For a Hen Night with a differences – Blushes & Brushes – A party that’s totally unique. A very special (Loosely) Art themed Hen Night to remember. A great laugh and a little naughty! Buffet Included, bring your own alcohol (if desired).

With the opening Party on 2nd November at 2pm, the Brushes and Beyond workshop diary is already filling up.

Call Susan on 07432 705845 for more information

