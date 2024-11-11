Fantasy world of Alice in Wonderland comes to The Beacon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young dancers from South Coast Ballet will be in The Beacon this Sunday (November 17) to promote their forthcoming performance of Alice in Wonderland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be in costume and will perform a selection of dances from the show and chat to shoppers in the main square from 11am – 1pm.

Media Attention have designed a fitting backdrop – a scene from the Mad Hatters Tea Party - for their appearance. Onlookers will be invited to come onto the set and have photos with some of the cast members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ballet students will be promoting their stage version of Alice in Wonderland, which takes place at The Congress Theatre on Saturday November 30.

Alice in Wonderland rehearsal for their stage appearance

Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said he was delighted to welcome the dancers to the main square this Sunday.

“The shopping centre is all about working with the community and offering a platform to community groups, charities – and, of course – South Coast Ballet,” Mark said. “They have worked so hard on their interpretation of this famous children’s novel. It will be great for them to come into the shopping centre and promote their forthcoming show at The Congress Theatre.”

South Coast ballet came into being during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. Artistic Director Rachael Mitchell said: “We saw first-hand the impact of months of Zoom training on dance students. We wanted to re-ignite their passion for ballet training and allow them to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goal was to demonstrate to ballet students that their craft was so much more than just endless hours of repetition in class,” Rachel continued. “We aimed to connect the ballet class to the professional stage, as well as to showcase all the techniques and skills they have learned over the years in their intended environment. And from that idea, South Coast Ballet was born.”

www.southcoastballet.co.uk