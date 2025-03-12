Fatboy Slim supports local fundraising art exhibition

Helping Paws presents DOWN TO THE BONE 2, a collective art exhibition to raise funds for animals in the UK and overseas. 26 March - 6th April. Wed – Sat 10am – 4pm: Sun 1pm – 4pm (Closed Mon & Tues). The Grange Gallery, The Green Rottingdean, BN2 7HA. Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim has created a piece of art featuring his two cats especially for DOWN TO THE BONE 2.

Helping Paws has raised almost £600,000 over 11 years, focusing on helping small rescues and rescuers both in the UK and overseas; paying for food, vets bills, neutering and providing funds for ground aid in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Gaza for example.

54 artists from around the country have contributed paintings and sculptures. Artists include Dr Marc Abrahams OBE, or 'Marc the Vet', author, broadcaster, TV personality and animal welfare campaigner based at The Mewes Vets in Rottingdean, Romany Mark Bruce, painter and creator of the Brighton AIDS Memorial, and Sarah Sellers a Rottingdean resident who is the daughter of the late Peter Sellers.