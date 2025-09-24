Fatherhood by Altered Skin at Stade Hall, Hastings
A highly physical and laugh out loud take on fatherhood across generations, cultures and languages.
Being a father in the 21st century is complicated, especially when you’re the father of a son of mixed heritage. Shane Shambhu shares his own experiences of fatherhood, as both a dad and a son in a Keralan, Turkish and Austrian family, interwoven with stories of other lives making their way in a changing world.
Featuring Altered Skin’s unique blend of physical theatre and multilingual text, this original new work traces epic journeys and ponders domestic dilemmas with humour and sensitivity.
"Puts the challenges of modern parenting & complexities of the migrant experience in the spotlight it deserves with intelligence, humanity & compassion" Pulse Connects
“Phenomenally evocative… there aren’t enough words to describe how important these stories are to tell.” Jackstage Blog
“The mixture of movement and speech was actually incredible and the play felt fresh, new and innovative.” Pink Prince Theatre
A perfect night out for older children and their family.
Suggested age 12+
Altered Skin is a pioneering, physical theatre company based in Birmingham. Its unique brand of performance rooted in the Indian performing artform Bharatanatyam, integrates movement and multilingual text in an exciting and accessible new theatrical vocabulary.
Spun Glass Theatre continues its commitment to family centred theatre, hosting live performance which lets the imagination soar.
Tickets are on a pay what you decide basis ranging from £5 - £15.
Trailer https://vimeo.com/783641898
Full Programme Dates: Fatherhood 9th October, All For Your Delight 24th October, The Littlest Yak 9th November, Wild! 20th November.
About Stade Hall: (Location: The Stade, Hastings Old Town, East Sussex, TN34 3FJ) Stade Hall is a multipurpose community building.