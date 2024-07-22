Faulty Towers The Dining Experience comes to Worthing

By Mina Woodington
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Join us at the Ardington Hotel for an evening of side-splitting laughter, mayhem and delicious food at Indigo Restaurant and Bar with Basil, Sybil and Manuel.

They joined us for a few dates at the begining of the year and due to demand we added an extra date in July. You've all loved it so much that with our initial November date selling out so fast we have added another date for November too!

If you're scratching your head for gift ideas for a special someone this would make a wonderful present.

The world-renowned immersive phenomenon is currently celebrating its 27th anniversary as the world’s most sought-after tribute to the BBC sitcom. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is an unmissable highly interactive comedy spectacular, where audiences enjoy a three-course meal alongside 5-star comedy.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience at Indigo Worthing.Faulty Towers The Dining Experience at Indigo Worthing.
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience at Indigo Worthing.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a two-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style three-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

It really is simply excellent, that's why we keep asking them back!

See the full details and the menu in events on facebook or on our website:www.facebook.com/IndigoWorthing

www.indigorestaurant.info

Thursday, November 14 - NOW FULLY BOOKED

Friday, November 15 - Tickets available

Doors open 7pm. Show starts 7:30pm.

£53 pp. All tickets include a three-course meal and two-hour interactive show.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451

