Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is coming to Worthing

Direct from London’s Theatreland via the legendary Sydney Opera House, Interactive Theatre International are proud to bring Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, to Indigo Restaurant @ Ardington Hotel in Worthing throughout 2025. 27th March 2025 | 24th July 2025 | 13th November 2025

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world-renowned immersive phenomenon is celebrating 28 years as the world’s most sought-after tribute to the BBC sitcom. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is an unmissable highly interactive comedy spectacular, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal alongside 5-star comedy.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.Expect the unexpected!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- ‘Immersive theatre at its startling best’ ★★★★★ Best of Theatre, London West End

International immersive comedy sensation Faulty towers the dining experience to play at Indigo restaurant at The Ardington Hotel

- ‘Fantastic!’ ★★★★★ What’s on Stage

- ‘A two-hour eat, drink and laugh sensation’ ★★★★★ The Daily Telegraph

Producer Jared Harford said, “We’re thrilled beyond belief to be bringing the fun and chaos of our show to Worthing. We know people still want to go out and enjoy themselves, while being conscious of rising costs – which is why an immersive show including dinner really is the best option for anyone looking for a spectacular night out!”

A loving tribute to the BBC’s classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has recently celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London’s longest running immersive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.

Accept no imitations, book your tickets to the critically acclaimed immersive experience today – see booking details below.

Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu for this event.

How to book

Full refund will be given if cancelled no later than 2 weeks prior to event.

Seating will be social

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.

Please Make us aware if would require a vegan/vegetarian option when booking.

Doors open 7:00pm. Show starts 7:30pm.

£54.75 pp. All tickets include a 3-course meal and 2-hour interactive show.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451