Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is coming to Worthing
The world-renowned immersive phenomenon is celebrating 28 years as the world’s most sought-after tribute to the BBC sitcom. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is an unmissable highly interactive comedy spectacular, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal alongside 5-star comedy.
When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.Expect the unexpected!
- ‘Immersive theatre at its startling best’ ★★★★★ Best of Theatre, London West End
- ‘Fantastic!’ ★★★★★ What’s on Stage
- ‘A two-hour eat, drink and laugh sensation’ ★★★★★ The Daily Telegraph
Producer Jared Harford said, “We’re thrilled beyond belief to be bringing the fun and chaos of our show to Worthing. We know people still want to go out and enjoy themselves, while being conscious of rising costs – which is why an immersive show including dinner really is the best option for anyone looking for a spectacular night out!”
A loving tribute to the BBC’s classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has recently celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London’s longest running immersive experience.
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.
Accept no imitations, book your tickets to the critically acclaimed immersive experience today – see booking details below.
Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu for this event.
How to book
Full refund will be given if cancelled no later than 2 weeks prior to event.
Seating will be social
Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.
Please Make us aware if would require a vegan/vegetarian option when booking.
Doors open 7:00pm. Show starts 7:30pm.
£54.75 pp. All tickets include a 3-course meal and 2-hour interactive show.
Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451