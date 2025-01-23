Faversham Favourites : my top rated coffee spots

Hot or iced, you'll get your caffeine fix wherever you go in Faversham.

Whether you’re a local or just visiting our wonderful little market town, check out the list below for some of the great cafes to grab your caffeine hit while in Faversham. Not only will you be treated to some delicious coffee, but you’ll be greeted with warm smiles and friendly chats wherever you go.

KITCHEN @ OSCARS: This family run bakehouse was established in 1998 and has some of the best take-away coffee in town! Whether you’re looking for a latte or a freshly baked loaf, the team at Oscar’s will be there with a welcoming hello and a warm pastry, ready just for you… and after only a handful of visits will have your order memorised, making you feel right at home. As they open so early they’re the perfect way to start your morning - whether you’re grabbing a coffee on your way home after a run along the creek or need a pick me up on the way to work, they’re there for you come rain or shine.

Details: 3 Limes Place, Preston Street, ME13 8PQ // Tues-Fri 7.30am-2pm | Sat 8am-12pm

Instagram: @oscars_bakery

GRAIN & HEARTH: Following the wild success of their store in Whitstable, the team at Grain and Hearth opened up this shop in Faversham in late 2022 and the town has been treated to its delights ever since. They have a great selection of speciality coffee and some gorgeous teas. All of the breads, cakes and pastries are baked fresh in Whitstable and driven over each morning. They have a few tables inside to sit at, but their coffee works well in hand while you browse the market on a Saturday morning, or visit the monthly pop-up shop right next door.

Details: 1 Gatefield Lane, ME13 8NX // Tues-Sun 9am-3pm

Instagram: @grainandhearthfaversham

HAT HATS: Offering delicious take away coffee and a small selection of nibbles, this spot is great to grab a drink from while you walk around the Rec. They’re fast, friendly, and even have some treats for your furry friends. With multiple locations across Kent, make sure to download their app and build up points to grab a free coffee!

Details: The Kiosk, Recreation Ground, ME13 8HA // Mon-Fri 8am-5pm

Instagram: @hathatscoffee

THE REFINERY: This trendy cafe is right in the centre of town, just off of the market square, and has seating across two levels as well as outdoors. They offer speciality coffee, savoury pastries and a good deal of home-made cakes. The team is super friendly, and you’ll be remiss to not spot Jordan (one of the owners) in a Hawaiian shirt, no matter the time of year! They also offer a seasonal cocktail menu that’s great to try on the weekends, or give one of the cocktail masterclasses a go if you’re looking for something a little different.

Details: 122 West Street, ME13 7JE // Mon-Thurs 9am-4pm | Fri-Sat 9am-9pm | Sun 10am-4pm

Instagram: @refineryfaversham

JITTERMUGS: This town favourite has been in Faversham for over 10 years and offers not only a selection of great coffee, but also some wonderful breakfast and lunch options… and even opens late on a Friday and Saturday evening for wine, beers and tapas. A great spot to stop at before you head in or out of town as they’re only a short walk from the train station.

Details: 18A Preston Street, ME13 8NZ // Mon-Sun 8am-5pm | Fri-Sat 6.30pm-10pm

Instagram: @jittermugs