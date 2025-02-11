February half-term family fun at Crawley Museum

Calling all budding young designers and construction mad kids. Join us this half-term for some new town building fun.

Create a blueprint for a house of the future in our drop-in design making workshops. Be inspired by the photographs by Wolf Suschitsky in our new exhibition of Crawley in the 1950s and your own imagination, to create a unique futuristic design. What would your house look like? What energy source would it use? What special features would it have? What would it be made of? When your design is complete show it to a staff member to receive your blueprint stamp of approval!

Did you know that the New Town of the 1940s and 1950s was the third one to be built in Crawley? The first was in Medieval times and the second in the Victorian era. Follow our New Town Trail through the museum's galleries to find out how buildings were constructed in the past. Once complete, return to the front desk to claim your prize!

These activities are inspired by our latest exhibition ' Crawley New Town seen through the lens of Wolf Suschitzky' and are available at Crawley Museum 103 High Street RH10 1DD on Saturday 15th, Tuesday 18th, Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th and Friday 21st February 10.30 am until 4.00 pm. Entry to the museum is free, donations welcome, there is a charge of £3 per child for the drop-in workshop and the trail. Accompanying adults are free.

Due to very high demand a second talk and guided gallery tour to accompany the exhibition has been added to Crawley Museum's programme of events. It will be on Saturday 22nd February 10.00 am - 12.00 noon. See www.tickettailor.com/events/crawleymuseum for details of how to book. Tickets will be issued on a first come first served basis.