Feel the Pause: Brighton Art Space hosts intimate group exhibition exploring stillness and attention

Four emerging artists come together this June at Brighton Art Space for Feel the Pause, a thoughtful group exhibition exploring themes of stillness, transformation, and quiet observation. Running 27–29 June, the show invites visitors to slow down, engage closely with diverse textures and forms, and experience the subtle power of small moments.

Printmaker Meg Gorman presents Beneath Your Feet, a series of monoprints inspired by stones and pebbles gathered on walks — ordinary objects transformed into luminous forms through mark-making, colour, and scale. Painter Quinn McKenzie-Hamilton explores layered surfaces and colour fields. Collage artist Jasmine Latka reassembles found materials into playful, tactile compositions. Sculptor Caroline Burgess introduces subtle three-dimensional forms that echo the organic structures of nature.

The exhibition runs for one weekend only at Brighton Art Space, with a private view on Friday 27 June from 6–9pm. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the artists and view a range of original works available for sale, from large framed pieces to small affordable prints and handmade cards.