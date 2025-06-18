Feel the Pause: Brighton Art Space hosts intimate group exhibition exploring stillness and attention
Printmaker Meg Gorman presents Beneath Your Feet, a series of monoprints inspired by stones and pebbles gathered on walks — ordinary objects transformed into luminous forms through mark-making, colour, and scale. Painter Quinn McKenzie-Hamilton explores layered surfaces and colour fields. Collage artist Jasmine Latka reassembles found materials into playful, tactile compositions. Sculptor Caroline Burgess introduces subtle three-dimensional forms that echo the organic structures of nature.
The exhibition runs for one weekend only at Brighton Art Space, with a private view on Friday 27 June from 6–9pm. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the artists and view a range of original works available for sale, from large framed pieces to small affordable prints and handmade cards.