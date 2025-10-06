Ferring Gardening Club's monthly meeting

Monthly Meeting

Ferring Gardening Club held their monthly meeting on the afternoon of Thursday 3rd October which was a first for the club. Concern had been expressed on the number of members who would mange to come along. Although the weather was not at its best, the turnout exceeded expectations. The subject for the meeting was Leonardslee Gardens and the speaker was Jamie Harris. He gave a most interesting talk covering the history of the gardens and the diversity of plants the garden holds. Which includes a national collection of Rhododendrons some of which only exist at Leonardslee. The Leonardslee team are actively engaged in restoring the gardens as well as promoting sustainability and safeguarding the environment. Jamies talk was well received by members who commented on how interesting it had been. Our next meeting takes place on the 7th of November when our speaker will be Jo Reading telling us all about the Ferring Country Centre.