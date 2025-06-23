Festival encore show with Hastings comedy favourite
Russell is a regular performer at the Festival and a hit with Hastings audiences. Known for his masterful weaving of improvisation, most of his comedy is non-scripted so every show is totally unique.
His material has millions of views across social media and earned him thousands of devoted followers.
An American based in London, he is a provocative and exuberant comedian who has appeared on some of the UK’s biggest TV networks, including Channel 4, BBC, and ITV. He starred in the Prime Video series Lovestruck High, which was narrated by Lindsay Lohan, as the lovable Texan, Coach Hughes. He’s written for and starred in ITV’s Stand Up Sketch Show and won the Channel 4 competition series Captive Audience with his fully improvised stand-up.
Fresh from winning the Prague Fringe Festival 2024, Russell is on tour across the UK. He headlines at every major club across the UK, including The Stand, Glee Club, and Up the Creek, and holds a residency at Top Secret Comedy Club in London. He also compères major events like the Leeds and Reading Festivals, as well as curating indie venues, historic theatres like the Hammersmith Apollo, and private members clubs across Europe.
Not only can audiences enjoy Russell’s razor-sharp exciting talent, but he will be sharing the bill with a few hilarious friends on Wednesday night.