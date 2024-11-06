Festive Christmas Fayre for all ages at Caer Gwent

Get the festive season off to a heart-warming start on Saturday, November 30 at Caer Gwent, Guild Care’s superb residential care home near the centre of Worthing.

Their Christmas Fayre, held between 10am and 12.30pm will be a celebration for residents, families, and everyone in the local community to enjoy.

Highlights include an auction of the coveted Harrods Bear. You can also step up to try your luck at the raffle to win a hamper of treats and there’ll be prizes galore at the tombola.

There will also be a gift stall for Christmas shoppers and the younger members of the family can enjoy the magical visit to Santa’s Grotto as well as fun interactive games and activities including a guessing game with prizes.

“Everyone is invited to join the fun and entry is free,” says Sammy Paynter, health & wellbeing coordinator at Caer Gwent. “We’re excited to get into the swing of Christmas to start the celebrations with family, friends and our wonderful neighbours.

"It’s a great opportunity for us all to engage in the festive cheer and connect with our wider community so we’re looking forward to greeting everyone here at our family-friendly Christmas Fayre!”

Refreshments will be served throughout the event, with mince pies, cakes, tea and coffee, along with glasses of festive Bucks Fizz, while children can enjoy special cookies and squash.

All proceeds from the Christmas Fayre will support enrichment events and activities for residents of Caer Gwent, including guest speakers and trips out throughout the New Year.

Come along to Caer Gwent, at 1 Downview Road, Worthing, BN11 4TA on Saturday, November 30 from 10am to 12.30pm to get in the spirit of Christmas!