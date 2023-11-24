BREAKING

Festive concert at Ashdown Park on Sunday - few tickets still available

There are just a few tickets left for Sunday's wonderful Christmas celebration in aid of Ashdown Forest.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Ashdown Forest Foundation is staging the event at the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club.

There are two shows - 3.30pm and 7.30pm - book today to secure the last tickets on sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a live performance of The Snowman, and the internationally renowned string quartet Icon Strings will be joined by actor and narrator Sam Collings.

Tickets cost £30 per adult and £15 for under 16s, and you can buy them on Eventbrite. Type in 'A Christmas Celebration with Ashdown Forest.'

Related topics:Tickets