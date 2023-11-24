Festive concert at Ashdown Park on Sunday - few tickets still available

There are just a few tickets left for Sunday's wonderful Christmas celebration in aid of Ashdown Forest.

The Ashdown Forest Foundation is staging the event at the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club.

There are two shows - 3.30pm and 7.30pm - book today to secure the last tickets on sale.

There will be a live performance of The Snowman, and the internationally renowned string quartet Icon Strings will be joined by actor and narrator Sam Collings.