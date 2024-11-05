Festive Favourite Winter Artists Open Houses returns this season

The Winter Artists Open Houses returns for 2024 with more than 50 houses to explore across Brighton & Hove this festive season. This year's festival takes place weekends November 30 - December 15.

With listings of participating open houses now online here, visit the website to explore and plan your route through this popular festive event. From Hove and Portslade to Fiveways, Seven Dials to Kemptown, stunning seaside neighbourhoods will come alive with arts and crafts displayed in the homes of a vast range of artists and makers.

Artists Open Houses have now revealed this Winter’s brochure cover image, featuring illustration by Brighton-based Artist and festival Director Judy Stevens. The image takes inspiration from Orkney Writer George Mackay Brown’s poem titled Maeshowe: Midwinter.

Maeshowe: Midwinter

AOH Winter 2024 Brochure cover by Judy Stevens.

Equinox to Hallowmas, darkness

falls like the leaves. The

tree of the sun is stark.

On the loom of winter, shadows

gather in a web; then the

shuttle of St Lucy makes a

pause; a dark weave

fills the loom.

The blackness is solid as a

stone that locks a tomb.

No star shines there.

Then begins the true ceremony of

the sun, when the one

last fleeting solstice flame

is caught up by a

midnight candle.

Children sing under a street

lamp, their voices like

leaves of light.

- George Mackay Brown

Celebrating over 40 years, the focus of the winter festival is Christmas, with venues selling a range of artworks and handmade crafts as unique gifts. Many houses also offer a glass of something mulled, and a chance to meet the maker - perfect for a winter weekend.

Houses are also listed online, so you can choose an area of town to explore, or simply look for your favourites on https://aoh.org.uk/ and follow along on social media @artistsopenhouses to see what’s happening where. Neighbourhoods will come alive with festive colour and craft from Seven Dials to Kemptown to Hove and Hurstpierpoint.

You can now discover the venues taking part via the Artists Open Houses website, the 2024 festival will feature artists' homes and studios across Brighton & Hove, that audiences can explore to discover art and unique gift buying opportunities.

Popular returning open house 11 Wellbeck, featuring an array of local artists and makers including Matt Hall’s turned wooden bowls, James Price’s forged metalwork, carved wooden spoons from Annie Slack and much more.

Colourful creations in paint and print can be found at Amber Elise Studio, featuring works by Amber Elise and Amy Isles Freeman.

Unique gifts can be found everywhere at Winter Artists Open Houses, but why not try the wonderful Milton House or Starling Studio for an array of giftable products from homewares to artists prints.

Near the South Downs, visit Helen Twigge-Molecey’s glass blowing studio for fungi inspired unique mouth-blown and hand-sculpted objects.

BELTA Community Hub and Studios will open the doors to their studio for the first time this Winter, housing seven artists studios, artists will present selected personal works alongside resident work produced as part of the new BELTA Creative programme.

Painters and printmakers across the city will be opening their homes including; Jessica Ford, Dion Salvador Lloyd, Clara Wilkinson and many more.

When buying from AOH for Christmas you are safe in the knowledge that your money is going straight to the maker, and that you are supporting artists’ careers in the process. There is a fantastic choice of work to buy this Christmas, including ceramics, textiles, paintings, jewellery, original prints and many other artworks by both emerging and established artists.

Judy Stevens, AOH Director, said: “December is a magical time in Brighton & Hove, with houses across the city opening their doors to welcome the public inside. Visiting Open Houses is a great way to discover new arts and crafts from Sussex makers and meet members of the local creative community. Everyone is welcome to visit open houses in their local neighbourhood, as well as those further afield, and to support our fantastic range of artists and makers across the city and beyond.”

More information here: https://aoh.org.uk/