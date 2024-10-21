Festive fun in store for Polegate with trio of Christmas events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polegate is gearing up for a festive season filled with cheer, as the Town Council and Mayor prepare to host three special events in the run-up to Christmas

The town will be brimming with seasonal spirit, with highlights including the annual Christmas lights switch-on, the Mayor’s Christmas Tea Party, and a brand-new Civic Carol Concert.

Kicking off the celebrations, a Christmas market organised by Ace Events will bring festive fun to the High Street on Saturday, 30th November, starting at 2 pm. Shoppers can enjoy live entertainment before the grand Christmas lights switch-on outside the Town Hall at 5 pm, tree kindly supplied by PJ Skips. Joining the Town Mayor for the ceremony will be Polegate’s very own Pantomime Dame, Adam Riggs, star of the upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty.

The much-loved Mayor’s Christmas Tea Party, a cherished event for retired residents, will take place on Tuesday, 3rd December 2pm to 4pm. Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of festive entertainment, a special appearance by Father Christmas, and a raffle supporting the Mayor’s chosen charity, the Community First Responders.

In an exciting first for the town, a Civic Carol Concert will be held on Monday, 16th December 7pm at St Georges Church. Hosted by Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar, the concert will unite local residents and community leaders in a joyful celebration of the season. Tickets for both the Tea Party and Carol Concert will be available from the Polegate Town Council offices from Monday, 4th November, but spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended.

Mayor Dunbar expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming events, saying, "I’m thrilled to be hosting these festive celebrations for the enjoyment of our residents. The Christmas lights switch-on promises to be a fantastic event, with an entire afternoon of festive fun planned. I’m especially excited to introduce the Civic Carol Concert to Polegate for the first time and look forward to welcoming local dignitaries to join us in the Christmas spirit."

With this delightful trio of events, Polegate is set to shine brightly this holiday season, offering festive fun and community cheer for all.