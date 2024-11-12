Festive Ice opens at Horsham Rec Rink

By Nicholas McDowell
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:36 BST

This Christmas, The Rec Rink will transform into a festive ice-skating wonderland from Friday 15th November to Sunday, 5th January. Whether you're looking for a fun family outing, a romantic date, or a group event, this magical winter destination has something for everyone.

Visitors will be able to glide across a beautifully decorated real ice rink, surrounded by twinkling lights and the joyful spirit of the season. The Rec Rink offers an unforgettable ice-skating experience for all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned skater or taking your first steps on the ice, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

New to skating? The Rec Rink will offer group lessons for beginners to help them gain confidence on the ice.

After working up an appetite on the ice, visitors can indulge in a variety of seasonal delights. Warm up with a steaming mug of mulled wine, hot toddy, or enjoy a signature hot chocolate topped with whipped cream. Food will be deserved by the award-winning Saucy Cow & there will also be a selection of festive snacks to make your visit even more enjoyable.

Fun for the whole family

To ensure that everyone can enjoy the ice rink, Quiet Skate sessions will be for those who prefer a more peaceful environment. The rink is also proud to provide accessible skating sessions for individuals with disabilities, both on and off the ice.

With so much to offer, The Rec Rink is set to be the highlight of Horsham’s winter season.

For more information on ticket prices, session times, and special events, please visit www.therecrink.com

