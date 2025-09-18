Festive shopping meets self-care at Winter Craft Market

Shoppers looking for something special this festive season are in for a treat as the Winter Craft Market comes to the South of England Showground on Saturday 29th November.

The one-day event will showcase a wide variety of handmade crafts, unique gifts, and artisan creations — perfect for ticking off Christmas lists with thoughtful presents. From candles, jewellery and cosy knits to delicious festive treats, the market will offer plenty of opportunities to shop local and discover something different.

But this year’s event brings more than just shopping. Visitors can also enjoy a dedicated Wellbeing and Self-Care section, designed to help people pause, recharge, and indulge in a little pre-Christmas calm. With stalls ranging from aromatherapy and crystals to massage and mindfulness, it promises to be as restorative as it is festive.

Event organiser BE Events said: “The Winter Craft Market is about celebrating creativity and community, while also giving people a chance to look after themselves during one of the busiest times of the year. We’re thrilled to bring together both talented makers and wellbeing experts under one roof.”

Alongside shopping and self-care, visitors can soak up the festive atmosphere with food and drink stalls adding a seasonal flavour to the day.

The Winter Craft Market takes place on Saturday 29th November at the South of England Showground.

Tickets are available online at: www.be-events.co.uk/event-details/wintermarket.