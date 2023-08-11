31st International Film Festival up and running in Chichester

Our 31st International Film Festival gets into its stride with dozens of films from all over the world along with talks and special events.

Revoir Paris is among the films (contributed pic)

We have a Hugh Bonneville retrospective of his film and TV work. Hugh will be attending the theatrical premier of To Olivia in which he stars as Roald Dahl. We will be showing gems such as Iris and Breathe as well as classic TV episodes of W1A and Twenty Twelve.

For a unique cinematic experience, we have a four- piece band playing a score specially sync’d to the film Steamboat Bill, JR. Buster Plays Buster led by Buster Birch takes place next Thursday in the Guildhall, Priory Park. I cannot recommend it enough.

A Jean-Luc Godard retrospective includes a talk by celebrated film historian Ian Christie as well as screenings of classics like Weekend, Le Mepris and Alphaville. There are some exciting exclusives such as the UK premier of Tchaikovsky’s Wife. The Forger is a tense tale set in Nazi Germany where a young man uses his unique skills to forge documents for fleeing Jews. Paris Memories is a powerful depiction of the aftermath of a terrorist attack, but focuses on how survivors put their lives back together after such events. Film-maker Alice Winocour based her film on her brother’s experience of the Bataclan attacks.

Pulsating hip-hop beats propel Brother, a mystery unfolding during the sweltering summer of 1991 as escalating tensions set off a series of events that change the course two lives.