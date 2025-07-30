500-year-old West Sussex pub transformed with the help of Channel 5's The Hotel Inspector

A businessman who took over an historic Arundel pub's tenancy sought the help of Channel 5's The Hotel Inspector to revive the 500-year-old inn, it has been revealed.

The St Marys Gate Inn opened to guests in April following a £500,000 refurbishment, with tenant and business partner Dave Skinner contributing £150,000 to install a new kitchen, update the inn’s 10 bedrooms, and refresh the fixtures and fittings.

Dave had been running the Hall & Woodhouse pub for a year before making the decision to close the inn for ten weeks to undergo extensive works.

The family-owned brewer invested more than £350,000 into the major renovation at the traditional 16th century pub in London Road, in the heart of the town.

Dave Skinner, centre, with the team at The St Marys Gate Inn

This week, it was revealed that Alex Polizzi, The Hotel Inspector, had a hand in the project and her work with the team will be shown on the Channel 5 programme on July 31, at 8pm.

The programme notes state: "In Arundel, Dave and Katie race against the clock to turn a 500-year-old pub into a thriving gastropub with boutique accommodation.

"With opening day looming and no prior hospitality experience, this could be the biggest gamble of their lives."

On a Facebook post from St Marys Gate Arundel on Tuesday, July 30, it said: "Please tune in to see Dave and Katie shouting at each other for an hour!"

The St Marys Gate Inn in Arundel after its £500,000 makeover

The post said you can expect to see the pair 'being torn to shreds'.

"The day has come that we can finally announce what we have been up to!!

"Alex and the team followed St Marys transformational journey through the winter and spring. Focusing on our full renovation with @hallandwoodhouse and their incredible team of builders!"

With the help of Alex, Dave and Katie have created a super stylish pub with 10 beautiful rooms. They said with some harsh advice, they learned a lot and they are hugely proud of their wonderful pub.

Dave said: "2025 marks St Marys Gate’s 500th birthday, so it was only fitting that we gave the building a significant spruce up to mark this milestone in the pub’s history. We have carried out a complete top-to-bottom refurbishment to modernise the pub while keeping the original features to celebrate its heritage within the town.

"The new kitchen has allowed us to put more of a focus on our food offering and lean more into using local, fresh produce. As a result, we’re already attracting more locals and welcoming back some familiar faces who are keen to try our new menu.

"We are working hard to ensure we have a good, consistent offering for the community with a variety of different deals available throughout the week.”

The inn’s bedrooms received a complete refit, including the en-suite bathrooms. Additionally, the beer garden was converted into an attractive terrace with extensive planting.