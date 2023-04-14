The Beasts offers a radical change of tone. The Spectator calls it “a riveting, merciless study of human nature, so cleverly tense throughout that even a game of dominoes becomes menacing.” Antoine and Olga are a French couple who settled long ago in a village in the interior of Galicia. However, a conflict with their neighbours causes tension in the village that will rise to a point of no return. 65 is a lean, mean exercise in sci-fi suspense. After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth... 65 million years ago. It’s a tight 90 minutes of dino mayhem. My Sailor My Love is a quiet yet profoundly powerful film aching in emotional sophistication and depth. A retired sea captain and his daughter must reassess their strained relationship after he begins a new romance with a widowed housekeeper. I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking) is a heart-wrenching portrayal of a recently homeless mother who convinces her 8-year-old daughter that they are only camping for fun while working to get them off the streets. Richard Warburton
80 For Brady among the New Park films this week in Chichester
A week of dramatic contrasts begins on the lighter side with 80 for Brady, in which Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field embark on a quest to meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. The high-powered leads are uniformly terrific, with spiky Tomlin sailing through the emotional material and Fonda having fun with her character's second career as a saucy fan-fiction author.