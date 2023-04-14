80 For Brady among the New Park films this week in Chichester

The Beasts offers a radical change of tone. The Spectator calls it “a riveting, merciless study of human nature, so cleverly tense throughout that even a game of dominoes becomes menacing.” Antoine and Olga are a French couple who settled long ago in a village in the interior of Galicia. However, a conflict with their neighbours causes tension in the village that will rise to a point of no return. 65 is a lean, mean exercise in sci-fi suspense. After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth... 65 million years ago. It’s a tight 90 minutes of dino mayhem. My Sailor My Love is a quiet yet profoundly powerful film aching in emotional sophistication and depth. A retired sea captain and his daughter must reassess their strained relationship after he begins a new romance with a widowed housekeeper. I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking) is a heart-wrenching portrayal of a recently homeless mother who convinces her 8-year-old daughter that they are only camping for fun while working to get them off the streets. Richard Warburton