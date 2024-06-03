A Lewes FC footballer has been named as a favourite to win Love Island
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ronnie Vint, 27 from South East London, plays for Lewes FC and is a favorite to win the 11th season of Love Island on ITV2.
The bookie’s favourite males to win the £50,000 cash prize are Ronnie, tied with Ciaran Davies. According to the Online Betting Guide, there is a 22.2 per cent chance that Ronnie will be a part of the winning couple.
Former Lewes FC player Tyrique Hyde came in second place with Ella Thom in last year’s season.
Harriet Blackmore, a dancer from Brighton, has also been given an 18.2 per cent chance of winning the show.
Ronnie has a famous connection with the show, as he is close friends with previous contestant Olivia Atwood and her footballer husband Bradley Dack.
Olivia was launched to fame after her appearence in the 2017 season of Love Island. She later went on to be a regular cast member in The Only Way Is Essex.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.