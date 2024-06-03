A Lewes FC footballer has been named as a favourite to win Love Island

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronnie Vint, 27 from South East London, plays for Lewes FC and is a favorite to win the 11th season of Love Island on ITV2.

The bookie’s favourite males to win the £50,000 cash prize are Ronnie, tied with Ciaran Davies. According to the Online Betting Guide, there is a 22.2 per cent chance that Ronnie will be a part of the winning couple.

Former Lewes FC player Tyrique Hyde came in second place with Ella Thom in last year’s season.

Harriet Blackmore, a dancer from Brighton, has also been given an 18.2 per cent chance of winning the show.

Ronnie has a famous connection with the show, as he is close friends with previous contestant Olivia Atwood and her footballer husband Bradley Dack.