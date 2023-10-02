A thrilling week of Hitchcock events in Hastings

Just over 100 years ago, acclaimed legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock released his first film. The Electric Palace cinema in Hastings is celebrating the groundbreaking master director with a week of events from 6 to 11 October.

Regarded as one of the most influential directors in the history of cinema, Alfred Hitchcock directed more than 50 feature films over the course of six decades.

The Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town is screening a selection of the very best films from his collection in an upcoming week of special events, live Q&As and talks, plus a screening of a new modern crime thriller, Wait for Me.

What's on during Hitchcock Week:

See Wait for Me, a modern crime thriller on Sat 7 October

Friday 6 October, 7.30pm

Director Mark Cousins's ode to Hitchcock in which a fictional Alfred Hitchcock (played by Alistair McGowan) narrates an explanation of some of the lesser known cinematic techniques he used in his movies, richly illustrated with clips.

Wait for Me - plus Q&A with the director

Saturday 7 October, 7.30pm

Starring actors from The Fall, Hunger, Cold Feet, Dune, Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty, Wait for Me is nestled into the cinema's Hitchcock Week, as a modern take on the crime thriller.

The screening includes a Q&A with Director Keith Farrell and playwright John Knowles, discussing the importance of representing working class stories in films today, and ways that working class directors can source funding to get their films made.

Sunday 8 October, 11am

Hitchcock's 1954 skillful masterclass in cinematic storytelling stars James Stewart.

Sunday 8 October, 2pm

Hitchcock turned birds into some of the most terrifying villains in horror history in this film starring his muse, Tippi Hedren.

Resident Electric Palace cinephile Ben Newell will provide introductions to the Double Bill screenings of Rear Window and The Birds.

Interactive film courseWednesday 11 October, 7.30pm

‘Everything You Wanted to Know about Hitchcock’ is an opportunity to spend an evening with the Electric Palace's cinephile Ben Newell as he takes you through an enjoyable journey putting Hitchcock is put under the microscope.