Ansty Film Night

By Barbara Harding
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ansty Film Night

Ansty Film Nights are back for the Autumn and Winter, starting on Wednesday 8th October in the Village Centre with The Critic, starring Ian McKellen.

The bar opens at 6.30pm with doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £8 and are available from www.anstysportsclub/events.

This film has a 15 classification.

Related topics:AutumnWinter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.