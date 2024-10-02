Ansty Film Night
Ansty Film Nights are back for the Autumn and Winter, starting on Wednesday 8th October in the Village Centre with The Critic, starring Ian McKellen.
The bar opens at 6.30pm with doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £8 and are available from www.anstysportsclub/events.
This film has a 15 classification.
