Armageddon Time among the New Park films

James Gray’s Armageddon Time, an engaging autobiographical tale set in 1980s New York, boasts fine performances from Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins. A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.

Call Jane

The Wonder stars Florence Pugh as a nurse investigating an alleged miracle in a captivating period thriller about the dangers of religious fervour. Lib is called out to remote Ireland in the 1860s to investigate and assist on the case of Anna, an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t eaten for four months yet remains bizarrely healthy.

Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver are charismatic in Call Jane, Phyllis Nagy’s directorial debut, about a group of women in the 60s providing abortions outside the law.

When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy, in order to save her life.

We have three more films from the French Film Festival.

The Best Years of a Life stars the recently departed Jean-Louis Trintignant and won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1966. François Ozon’s latest is a sublimely acted movie of gay male obsession and comeuppance that had its UK premiere at the London Film Festival in October. Kompromat is a gripping espionage thriller in which a French diplomat must escape an FSB plot in Siberia.

