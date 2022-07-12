As research by this website and its sister titles across the UK demonstrates, more and more of the television output of the BBC is dominated by repeats –especially outside prime time on BBC1.

A snapshot of a week’s scheduling across the corporation’s four TV channels in late June found most programmes on BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four were repeats with little new for viewers to watch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our analysis reveals 52 per cent of airtime on BBC Two in the week ending June 24 was spent broadcasting re-runs. This rose to 85 per cent and 87 per cent on BBC Three and BBC Four respectively.

The BBC headquarters building in Portland Place, London. Picture: stock.adobe.com

The BBC was once synonymous with quality, originality and world-beating television – reaching a peak in the 1970s and early 1980s when nearly half the British population would tune in to its top rated shows.

But the guarantee of a criminally enforceable tax to fund it, known as the licence fee, has given it a complacency which has allowed it to spread itself too thinly at a time when consumer choice from other providers has never been greater. It is a lethal combination.

It has too many TV channels, radio channels and websites and has never had to justify anything to the punters who must pay for it. They have absolutely no choice in the matter – if they want live TV from any provider they still have to cough up for the licence fee. It’s like telling every Guardian newspaper reader they must first buy a copy of the Daily Mail – and vice versa.

What worked well half a century ago is a model that is no longer fit for purpose. There has never been a bigger choice of viewing – everything from YouTube to Netflix and Prime – and a younger audience is increasingly turning its back on Auntie, as the corporation was once affectionately known.

It’s true, the network still has some big hitters – not least, its natural history programmes from the Father of the Nation David Attenborough.

But its superb satirical comedy W1A rather nailed the problem. It is now so consumed with navel gazing and big corporate nonsense that it has rather forgotten what it is and who it serves.

A survey conducted by our titles last year revealed an overwhelming majority of the public were opposed to the compulsory TV licence fee. The survey, which ran from 25 May to 2 June, 2021, across 150 National World news titles in the UK, attracted 16,497 responses.

When asked if the BBC licence fee should remain compulsory, 95% of respondents answered “no” with 5% answering “yes”.

Respondents also favoured an “opt-in” service when this additional question was put to them, with 61% backing a system where you would only pay for the BBC services you consume, compared to 32% who were opposed to this, while 7% were unsure.

On the question of whether the BBC represented good value for money, 93% of respondents answered “no”, compared to 5% who believed it did, and 2% who were unsure.

As the number of repeats grows and the younger generation in particular looks for visual entertainment elsewhere the issue will become more acute.

We are facing tough economic times. They will not pass quickly. The public must be liberated from an annual £159 tax for a service which is increasingly seen as very poor value for money.

The BBC defends itself and is rightly proud of its output that remains original.

As a critical friends who remembers with nothing but affection the glory days of the Beep I want it to survive and flourish.

For it to achieve that, it needs a completely new funding model where it is free to compete against the likes of the commercial streaming services and it must radically redefine and consolidate its offering – its focus should be two TV channels packed with original programming, key national radio, and its terrific local radio stations which continue to do a great job despite tough financial pressures.

Beyond that, it should only build stand alone services where it can compete with other commercial players and do so with them on a level playing field –rather than requiring taxpayer subsidy.

Politicians frequently attack the BBC for political bias. I do not share that view. The BBC is a great institution – but it will not survive for much longer in its current form.

The licence fee must go, new subscription and pay as you watch subscription services developed, many of its platforms dispensed with, and it must be given the freedom to focus on new and innovative ways to provide quality programming which will once again be the envy of the world.

See our special report https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/bbc-tv-schedule-most-bbc-channels-filled-with-repeat-shows-like-money-for-nothing-antiques-road-trip-3765187

How the licence fee works:

Currently, anyone who wants to watch live TV, regardless of whether they consume BBC services, must pay £159 for a standard colour TV licence and £53.50 for a black and white licence.

This breaks down at a monthly cost of £13.25 per household for a standard colour TV licence.

More than 90% of the money raised by the licence fee is spent on BBC TV channels, radio stations, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and online services.

If your household does not have a TV licence and you watch or record programmes as they’re being broadcast on TV, or watch any programmes on iPlayer, then you are breaking the law.

This is not restricted to TVs - it also applies to other devices or providers, including desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, games consoles, digital boxes or DVD/Blu-Ray/VHS recorders.