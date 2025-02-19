BBC Local Radio unveils new podcast: DNA Trail: The Promise

New podcast from BBC Local on BBC Sounds called DNA TRAIL: The Promise

A gripping new podcast by BBC Local tells the extraordinary true-life story of a young woman’s deathbed promise to her father. It’s a promise that takes her on a remarkable journey from the south coast of England to the other side of the world to solve a family mystery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-part series, DNA Trail: The Promise launches on BBC Sounds on Thursday 20 February and follows a dynamic duo, BBC journalist, Laura Ancell, and her mum, Jayne as they navigate what becomes an epic search for family, identity and the truth.

Throughout the series we hear about Laura’s dad, the charismatic Billy from Brighton who discovered in his 30s that the man who raised him wasn’t his biological father. Armed with only this mystery man’s name - William Anderson - and the fact that he’d served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Billy manages to track him down only to be left feeling rejected when he never hears from him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Billy had inherited a potential clue to his past though, thanks to a tin which his mother Madeleine kept some of her most personal possessions in. One of them was photograph which shows his mother smiling on Brighton beach in 1945, with a man’s arm lovingly wrapped round her, but Madeline had meticulously cut out the face of the mystery man.

New BBC Podcast from BBC Local on BBC Sounds.

When Billy passes away in 2006, Laura and her mum Jayne promise to find his biological family he never got to meet. This is an inspiring family love story, about how far a young girl will go in order to keep a promise to dying father. It’s a story full of twists and turns as Laura and Jayne’s determination is severely tested as they confront revelations that shake their understanding of Billy’s story—and their own. But they never lose their sense of humour and, although there’s some tears, there’s lots of laughter too!

DNA Trail: The Promise is an emotional tale of tenacity, identity, and clarity that will keep listeners hooked until the very last episode.

Spanning from 1944 to the present day it unravels Billy’s family mystery and explores lost connections across generations and continents. With worldwide appeal, this new BBC Local podcast will resonate with anyone seeking to understand their roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of her journey, Laura said: “Knowing where I come from is so important to me. I hope people will be able to relate to our story. My dad always felt like a big part of him was missing and when he died there was a big part of me missing, too. So, I took the baton from him and continued his search. For me, it was about uncovering the truth and making my dad proud.”

BBC Controller of Local Audio Commissioning, Chris Burns said: “This podcast is a truly compelling listen, with superb soundscaping brought to life by BBC Local. It takes our audience on an extraordinary journey. Everyone has a desire to uncover their truth, and as Laura discovers, fulfilling a promise made on her father’s deathbed is far from straightforward. These untold stories are at the heart of what BBC Local excels at sharing, and I hope listeners are as captivated by this podcast as we are.”

DNA Trail: The Promise is available from Thursday 20 February 2025 as a box set on BBC Sounds.