Big George Foreman among this week’s New Park Films in Chichester

Big George Foreman tells the hugely entertaining story of the eponymous pugilist’s extraordinary life trajectory. From impoverished childhood to heavyweight champ including rumbles with Ali to eventually being ordained as a Christian minister. Boxing movies have rarely been so inspirational.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 19th May 2023, 06:05 BST
Big George ForemanBig George Foreman
Big George Foreman

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan summons up all manner of swashbuckling feats of derring-do. This French film starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green does not disappoint. D’Artagnan journeys to Paris where he becomes locked in a battle with the devious Cardinal Richelieu. Packed with intrigue and action this epic adaptation brings thrills and spills aplenty.

Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. The action scenes are amazing spectacles yet the film manages to celebrate sisterly bonds amid Jane Austen-style romance.

Little Richard: I Am Everything explores the complex story of the architect of rock and roll. But underneath the make-up and the flamboyant personality, who was the real Richard Wayne Penniman ? Director Lisa Cortés and a host of famous faces including John Waters, Billy Porter and Elton John try to find the man behind the self-created myth. Pacification is a hazy fever dream of post colonialist politics and ambition that in its final minutes lurches into apocalyptic mania. A French Commissioner travels around Tahiti full of self-entitlement. Richard Warburton

